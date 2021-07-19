Thanos is undoubtedly the biggest villain that has joined the MCU. The major threat within the three-phase Infinity Saga, Thanos was a worthy challenge that pushed both the Avengers and the other heroes in the MCU to their limits to overcome.

In the MCU, Thanos is depicted in his classic comic book mad titan form—there are very few changes made to his design on the big screen. The character is quite large in stature but fans may be wondering exactly how big Thanos is given he was able to easily fight hand-to-hand with the Hulk.

In this article, we’ll be breaking down exactly how big the MCU’s biggest villain really is.

How tall is Thanos?

In the MCU Thanos is depicted as around eight-feet tall. But in the comic books, Thanos is slightly smaller.

In 1984’s The Official Handbook of the Marvel Univers’s Book of the Dead and Inactive II, Thanos is listed as being 6 foot 7 inches tall. This might be tall by human standards, but it doesn’t command the fear that the mad titan does on screen. In the comics, Thanos’s size doesn’t take away from his intimidating persona.

A good gauge for his height in the MCU can be seen when he takes on the Hulk, who we know is 8 feet and 2 inches tall. During their bout at the beginning of Infinity War, Thanos looks only to be slightly shorter.

To put his size into perspective, Thanos sits just below the height of characters like Hulk, Abomination, and Iron Monger. Thanos is, however, larger than most of the MCU cast including fellow tall characters like Adult Groot, Ultron, Korg, and Laufey.

The biggest villain in the MCU so far in terms of size is Surtur from Thor: Ragnarok who stands at around 5,000 feet tall. With intergalactic forces joining in phase four of the MCU, it’s very possible we see this height surpassed.