How the ‘Today Show’ spoiled multiple ‘Empire Strikes Back’ plot twists in a bizarre 1980 interview

For three years, the public was forced to wait for the sequel of the groundbreaking blockbuster sci-fi smash hit called Star Wars until, finally, in May of 1980, they could storm the theaters and watch The Empire Strikes Back. As we now all know, the sequel lives up to the hype.

However, shortly after it hit theaters, Billy Dee Williams was a guest on the Today Show and discussed what is was like playing the debonair Lando Calrissian. The four-minute interview is rather disastrous, as it becomes a fumbling comedy of errors and spilled beans.

The disaster began forming the previous month when, in May of 1980, The Empire Strikes Back was released and NBC hired actress Mariette Hartley to co-host the show for 3 weeks in June to cover for Jane Pauley, who was taking a vacation.

Hartley was scheduled to interview Billy Dee Williams a couple weeks after Empire premiered. Perhaps because of those two weeks, and because it was falsely assumed that every single American already saw the film, Hartley did not attempt to keep secret the plotline twists that Williams’ character goes through in the film. Keep in mind, there was no internet in 1980 and the only newspaper reviews that came out at that time kept the secrets of the film with only some hinting at Calrissian being in the middle of a Cloud City mess.

By the way, unlike Hartley, I shall warn you all that I might give away spoilers.

Yet, the interview is a disaster for so many other reasons. Hartley, excited to have just watched Empire the previous night, refers to Williams’ character by the wrong name three times, saying, “Carzillian, Carrillian, Cazil,” before finally giving up until Williams corrects her. Later, both her and Williams incorrectly call C-3PO by the name of “3-CPO.”

Calrissian was promoted in previews as a friend of Han Solo’s and the many movie-goers who waited for the large crowds to dim before seeing Empire for themselves heard little of any twist involving Lando, partly because there was a much bigger twist being talked about it that the film is still remembered for.

Hartley, unconcerned with such fans, immediately refers to Calrissian as “So evil!” Of course, this is quite the exaggeration of the character and Williams immediately and politely corrects her saying his character “Is not evil. He’s just a guy caught in a situation.”



Explaining himself further, Williams nearly gives away a lot on his own and says, “I mean there’s Darth Vader, there’s his best friend, and there’s his situation and he’s got to figure out how to deal with all of this.”

As Williams tries to toe the line, Hartley immediately blurts out that Calrissian doesn’t die in the film and even adds that he now has to save Han Solo. Williams, now with that door open, explains that his character has to “go out now and get Boba Fett — the bounty hunter — and save Han Solo’s life.”

The interview becomes a pit of spoilers mixed with comedy thanks to mispronounced names but the funniest part is when Hartley actually seriously asks Williams if, while filming, he can hear Darth Vader actor David Prowse breathing heavy like Vader does in the film. Williams, initially caught off guard, explains “later on they fill all of that in,” though not before we hear Hartley’s quick imitation of Vader’s heavy breathing.

After Williams praises the special effects and George Lucas, Hartley asks, “Is Lucas kind of crazy to work with?” Presumably, she’s trying to refer to his creative genius and assuming he’s somewhat unusual to work for.

The interview ends with something out of nowhere. Williams had brought some of his artwork to show viewers, which Hartley happily shows. It seems apparent this was discussed beforehand. However, as soon as Hartley starts showing them she realizes they’ve run out of time. She is able to show off a couple of his impressive pieces, though. Even so, it’s tough not to feel bad for Williams while watching this interview.

Hartley, who otherwise deserves praise for her work as an actress and otherwise, was in quite a difficult situation covering for Jane Pauley, while never having hosted such a show before. Conducting interviews were new to her but she later landed a job hosting The Morning Program for CBS in 1987 and referred to her three weeks on The Today Show as a learning experience.

It’s also worth noting that Hartley is well-intended in the interview and giving away spoilers was perhaps not as big of an unwritten crime then as it is now. Also, those who were preparing her for the interview deserve some criticism as well. Hartley is still landing roles today and can celebrate her lengthy career.

Nonetheless, we are gifted with one of the most entertaining Star Wars-related interview of all-time and regardless of it being four bizarre minutes, I rather love it.