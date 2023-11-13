48 years from now, it could be *your* cat hanging from suction cups on the back windows of minivans.

Shedding the voice of Bill Murray like a snake sheds its skin, Garfield returns to the big screen next year, just as fat, orange, and lovably misanthropic as ever. And with your help, he won’t have to do it alone.

Does your cat despise Mondays? Have you ever fed them an entire lasagna, only to realize at a primal level that deep down, what they really wanted was for you to prepare and feed them a second lasagna? Have they ever lured a dog onto a raised surface, then pushed them off of it, cold eyes following the creature’s descent to injury – perhaps even the clawing nothingness of oblivion?

If so, they’d make a great fit for The Garfield Movie’s ad campaign. At least that’s the word around the offices at Sony Pictures Entertainment, where word has come down that any cat or dog of sufficient camera-readiness will – no, must – be folded into the ad campaign for the movie.

The process couldn’t be simpler. At the tail end of the first trailer for 2024’s The Garfield Movie, a QR code pops up in the bottom right corner of the screen. Scan it, and you’ll be taken to a submissions page, where pleasant, easy-to-follow instructions will teach you how to make your cat (or dog!) a star. Ideally, submissions will be shot in 720p minimum, with clear audio, good lighting, and a lack of brand logos or copyrighted images. Sadly, the video can’t be more than a minute long, no matter how long your cat’s Aristocrats joke goes.

Once these criteria have been met, pet owners are encouraged to share their social media handles and the names of any animals included in the video. An indeterminate number of submissions will be edited into future ads for this, the latest blockbuster adaptation of a comic strip about a cat eating things.

The Garfield Movie is currently scheduled for release May 24, 2024. Because the world is being written by an AI that’s slowly losing power, Garfield is voiced by Chris Pratt.