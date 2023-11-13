The official trailer for The Garfield Movie is finally at our disposal, with everybody’s favorite lasagna-loving feline perfectly reiterating exactly why he despises Mondays. But the question shouldn’t be why he hates Mondays, a better question would simply be — who doesn’t?

Yep, that’s right, I said it — Mondays suck. And, if you don’t take our word for it, just ask Garfield himself. OK, maybe Garfield can’t actually talk, but that doesn’t mean we don’t understand every single thought he has — especially when it comes to the most dreaded day of the week. Garfield’s well documented hatred for Mondays isn’t too much of a surprise, of course, seeing as he maintains plenty of qualities which echo his iconic nature — including being cynical, lazy, and grumpy.

And yet, it’s his complete disdain for Mondays which has led his fans to wonder why exactly this feline hates the first day of the week so much. So, let’s dive in and analyze this aforementioned hate and how it got to be where it is.

So, why does Garfield hate Mondays?

Photo via Sony Pictures

Much like with any topic, there have been a plethora of theories throughout the years as to why exactly Garfield cannot stand Mondays. One popular theory, which has long been discussed and examined on Reddit, points at the possibility of Garfield hating Mondays because a large number of Italian restaurants are closed on Mondays after handling the mad rush during the weekend. As a result, Garfield cannot enjoy a healthy dose of fresh, warm lasagna if the Italian restaurants close to him are shut.

Another theory which has been highlighted over the years is that Garfield hates Mondays because his owner, Jon Arbuckle, has to start the week all over again and head off to work, while Garfield is left home alone. Honestly, this theory isn’t even far-fetched in the slightest, seeing as most cats probably wait around for their owner to return from work.

However, cartoonist and creator Jim Davis himself insisted back in a 2014 interview that Garfield specifically hates every day because of his ever-lasting boredom, but Mondays are especially horrid because Garfield’s same old dull lifestyle seemingly restarts each Monday. Perhaps to fix his issues with Mondays, Garfield should order a large portion of lasagna on Friday, and make it last all the way to Monday. But who are we kidding? That lasagna wouldn’t last more than an hour or two.