How to watch all 4 ‘Pet Sematary’ movies in order, including where to stream them

As iconic as a singular horror franchise can get, it’s hard to discount just how influential and downright unsettling the Pet Sematary series has become since its initial launch on the silver screen back in the ‘80s. Of course, we shouldn’t at all be surprised by the series’ divine spooky factor — especially when you take into consideration that Stephen King, one of the most brilliant minds in the horror realm, is behind the spine-tingling narrative. But just when horrorheads thought a rabid dog bitten by a rabies-carrying bat was enough of a mind-numbing experience, the story of a cemetery full of dead pets which come back to life is somehow even wilder.

The unforgettable string of horror chapters have kept thrill-seeking viewers on their toes for decades now. From the fear-inducing character of Zelda to an unforgiving road which serves as a route for massive trucks, there’s plenty to fear in the vibrant King adaptations. Even though the main tagline in the horror feature insists that “sometimes dead is better,” our interest in the face-melting franchise has never been more alive than ever before — especially with Pet Sematary: Bloodlines gearing up to release this October.

Image via Paramount

But before the fourth installment in the long-standing horror series is released to the masses, let’s explore the correct order of all 4 Pet Sematary movies — although this all depends on which specific timeline you choose to follow. The order of release is as follows:

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary Two (1992)

Pet Sematary (2019)

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines (2023)

For some background, the 1989 version is the first film adaptation of King’s original narrative, with the 1992 horror flick serving as its sequel. Flash forward to 2019, that version serves as a completely different and updated remake of King’s original story, while Bloodlines is set to serve as a prequel to the 2019 film. So if you’re looking to spook yourself entirely and watch it in the correct timeline order, starting with Bloodlines is surely the best bet.

As for streaming purposes, the first two original Pet Sematary movies from 1989 and 1992, respectively, are both available to stream right now on Paramount Plus, while Pet Sematary (2019) is available to buy on DirectTV, Apple TV, Redbox, or through Prime Video. That being said, Bloodlines will also be available to stream on Paramount Plus starting Oct. 6.