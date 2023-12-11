How to watch all the Golden Globes 2024 Best Picture nominees

The nominees for the Golden Globes have officially been announced ahead of the 2024 award season.

2023 saw some starstudded hits when it came to movies, and there’s a good chance you didn’t get around to seeing all of the films that were nominated. The Golden Globes divides its movie nominations into Best Drama Picture and Best Musical/ Comedy Picture, so you have much catching up to do.

Fear not! Here is a complete list of all of the nominated films, and exactly how you can watch them before award season begins.

Anatomy of a Fall

Anatomy of a Fall follows the story of a woman who has been accused of the murder of her husband and his blind son, who was the only witness to his father’s death. The film features Sandra Huller, Milo Machado Graner, and Swann Arlaud. The film is still available to watch in some movie theaters, and is also available for pre-order on Amazon Prime Video.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon takes place in 1920s Oklahoma and follows a woman trying to save her Osage Nation community from a killing spree after oil is discovered on their land. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lilly Gladstone, and Robert De Niro. The movie is still available in some theaters and can also be purchased on Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube.

Maestro

The Netflix Original tells the story of the American Composer Leonard Bernstein as he falls in love with actress Felicia Montealegre, and the complex relationship that ensues. Bradley Cooper directs, produces, and stars in the film. It’s available for streaming only on Netflix.

Oppenheimer

One of this summer’s blockbuster hits, Oppenheimer is about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the invention of the atomic bomb. The star-studded cast includes Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon. It’s available to purchase on Vudu, YouTube, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Past Lives

Past Lives is a romance and drama about childhood friends separated by immigration. As adults, they reunite for one emotional week. The film stars Greta Lee and Teo Yoo. It is still available in some theaters and is available to purchase on YouTube, Vudu, and Apple TV.

The Zone of Interest

Taking place during World War II, The Zone of Interest is about a Nazi leader who tries to build an idealistic life for his family as families suffer in an Auschwitz concentration camp nearby. It stars Sandra Huller and Christian Friedel. The film is not yet available to stream, but is playing in theaters now.

Air

Air tells the story of Nike’s pursuit to create a shoe line and partnership with world-famous basketball player Micheal Jordan. The movie stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Viola Davis. It is available to watch with a subscription on Amazon Prime Video.

American Fiction

This comedy/drama is about a novelist who gets tired of people profiting from Black entertainment, so he writes a novel under a pen name. This decision propels him into his insanity. The movie stars Jeffrey Wright, Issa Rae, Sterling K. Brown, and Tracee Ellis Ross. The film is still playing in theaters, and is not yet available to stream.

Barbie

The summer hit follows the iconic Barbie as she makes her way into the real world in an attempt to save herself and her friends. The movie stars Ruan Gosling, Margot Robbie, America Fererra, and Kate McKinnon. Fans can rent or purchase the movie on Apple TV, Vudu, and YouTube, or watch it on Max starting December 15.

The Holdovers

This holiday film tells the story of a group of prep school kids who have to stay at school over their winter break with nowhere to go under the supervision of one of their teachers. The movie features Paul Giamatti, Dominic Sessa, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. It is available for purchase on YouTube, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime. It is also still playing in theaters.

May December

This Netflix original is inspired by a 1990s scandal, telling the story of a controversial couple whose tabloid romance resurfaces when a Hollywood actress wants to make a film about their life. The film stars Natalie Portman, Charles Melton, and Julianne Moore. It’s available on Netflix or in select theaters.

Poor Things

Poor Things tells the story of a young woman who was brought back to life and proceeds to go on an adventure across the world. It stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe. The film is still available to view in theaters, and has not yet been made available on streaming services.

To be fair, you still have a month or so before it’s time to weigh in on which of your favorites should win, but there’s no time to start like the present. For maximum award season enjoyment, tune into your TV or hit up a good old-fashioned movie theater and get to work.