When will ‘Barbie’ be on streaming?

Cinemas haven’t seen an in-theater phenomenon like Barbie — or, more accurately, “Barbenheimer” — since Avengers: Endgame released in 2019.

Part of that is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, of course, but also due to a general fatigue felt among audiences. Lackluster releases increasingly fail to bring audiences to theaters, since it’s much easier (and less expensive) to patiently await their release on streaming.

Inevitably, there will be at least a few audience members who fail to make it out for Barbie‘s theatrical run. These viewers, and many of those who enjoyed their viral Barbenheimer experiences, are already looking ahead to the film’s eventual arrival on streaming.

Barbie‘s streaming release

Despite the wait, Barbie is most definitely headed to streaming. The timeline for her arrival is still a few months out, but rest assured — Margot Robbie’s perky adventure will be available from your living room by the end of the year.

Barbie is slated to arrive exclusively on the official Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service: Max (formerly HBO Max), on Sept. 5. Despite the film’s broad, and persisting, popularity, it seems Warner Bros. decided to stick to the 45-day window that’s separated many films’ theatrical and streaming releases since the COVID-19 pandemic. In light of the effects the pandemic had on in-person screenings, the timeline between theatrical run and streaming releases was cut down, from 90 days to 45.

In Barbie‘s case, this window might genuinely be a bit short. Don’t get me wrong here — I’m as excited for the film’s Max debut as anyone — but when it arrives on streaming, there’s a good chance Barbie will still be one of the most popular films in theaters, making for a truly unique run for Greta Gerwig’s hit release.