Mitzi Gaynor’s cause of death, confirmed

Mitzi Gaynor was a Hollywood icon. She dominated the screen during the 1950s, starring in a series of beloved comedies like We’re Not Married! (1952) and The Birds and the Bees (1956). Her role in South Pacific (1958), however, has proven to be her legacy.

Recommended Videos

Gaynor absolutely stole the show in the classic musical and was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical. The news that she died on Oct. 17 was undeniably sad, but also a testament to her longevity as a performer. She appeared in a film as recently as 2021 and died at the age of 93.

What happened to Mitzi Gaynor?

Gaynor’s management team issued a statement confirming her death. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved friend and client Mitzi Gaynor,” they said. “She passed away peacefully today.” The management team, led by Rene Reyes and Shane Rosamonda, went on to note that Gaynor was full of live up until her final moments and remained a consummate source of energy and vitality:

“For eight decades she entertained audiences in films, on television and on the stage. She truly enjoyed every moment of her professional career and the great privilege of being an entertainer.”

While the statement emphasized the breadth of Mitzi Gaynor’s achievements, it did also reveal her cause of death. Reyes and Rosamonda confirmed that the actress died of natural causes at the age of 93.

Why did Mitzi Gaynor retire from film acting?

Gaynor was a bona fide star in Hollywood during the 1950s and 60s, especially after the success of South Pacific. It thus surprised many when she decided to retire from acting on the big screen in 1963. Her last narrative release was For Love of the Money opposite Kirk Douglas, though she returned to the big screen for the 2021 documentary Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It.

Some may question Gaynor’s motives for early retirement and attribute it to personal issues or even health concerns, but there were no such problems. The actress merely wanted to step back from film and focus on different forms of entertainment. She was a nightclub staple and became a sensation on television during the 1960s. The latter proved to be the medium in which she was best suited, as she appeared in nine specials between 1967 and 1978. She garnered 16 Emmy nominations during this period.

Gaynor continued to be in good health throughout the 21st century. She returned to television for the special Mitzi Gaynor: Razzle Dazzle! The Special Years in 2008 and was inducted into the Great American Songbook Hall of Fame in 2017. Gaynor was nothing but grateful when she looked back on her career during a 2016 interview with GetTV. “I was so blessed to have worked with such incredible, talented and wonderful people,” she noted. “And also to perform for audiences whom I adore.” Gaynor and her husband, Jack Bean, who died in 2006, did not have any children.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy