How to watch every Disney movie musical in order of release

Disney has become synonymous with a huge wave of charming musicals that have stood the test of time. The undisputed home of magic and fairytales may have had their highs and lows with their film releases, but it’s undeniable the solid impact the House of Mouse has contributed to the history of film and television for almost a century.

Beginning with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1937, right up until the Billboard chart-topping Encanto, there’s been no shortage of brilliant movie musicals that have won the hearts of many around the globe. While a lot of people are usually familiar with the extremely popular musicals released during the acclaimed Disney Renaissance era (1989-1999), there were several films that received heavy praise in the company’s earlier years.

Covering a wide range of film genres, from buddy films, to romance, coming-of-age, comedy, and drama, a ton of movies released under Walt Disney Pictures and Walt Disney Animation Studios have become a defining staple in cinema. From the animated classics, to recent live adaptations, there’s a lot of variety when determining what to watch.

How to watch all the Disney movie musicals in order

Thankfully, all the films on this list, except 1946’s Make Mine Music, are all available on the streaming platform Disney Plus, alongside the non-theatrical releases, sequels, television series, and non-musical films. As the gift that keeps on giving, there are still several more new musicals and live-action adaptations on the way from the powerhouse production company.

Here’s Disney’s theatrical musical offerings in their chronological order of release:

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Pinocchio (1940)

Fantasia (1940)

Saludos Amigos (1943)

The Three Caballeros (1945)

Make Mine Music (1946)

Fun and Fancy Free (1947)

Melody Time (1948)

Cinderella (1950)

Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Peter Pan (1953)

Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Sleeping Beauty (1959)

One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)

The Sword in the Stone (1963)

Mary Poppins (1964)

The Jungle Book (1967)

The Aristocats (1970)

Robin Hood (1973)

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

Oliver and Company (1988)

The Little Mermaid (1989)

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Aladdin (1992)

The Lion King (1994)

A Goofy Movie (1995)

Pocahontas (1995)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

Hercules (1997)

Mulan (1998)

Tarzan (1999)

Fantasia 2000 (1999)

Brother Bear (2003)

Home on the Range (2004)

Enchanted (2007)

The Princess and the Frog (2009)

Tangled (2010)

Winnie the Pooh (2011)

Frozen (2013)

Moana (2016)

Beauty and the Beast – Live Action (2017)

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Aladdin – Live Action (2019)

The Lion King – Live Action (2019)

Frozen II (2019)

Encanto (2021)

Go forth, Disney fans, and binge-watch all of Disney’s beloved musicals.