How to watch ‘John Wick’ 1, 2, and 3 on streaming

The fourth entry in Keanu Reeves’ mega-popular John Wick franchise is officially here.

Fans have been awaiting the film’s release for years. The first three entries in the franchise were all released around two years apart, with the first arriving in 2014, the second in 2017, and the third in 2019. The wait between three and four is reasonable, considering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the four-year delay between Parabellum and Chapter 4 has been brutal for fans of the franchise. The distance between it and its peers left some fans with hazy memories of the first three entries in the franchise, but thankfully — in this blessed streaming age — there are plenty of places to watch the first three chapters in the John Wick saga.

Where to watch John Wick

It’s been just under a full decade since the first John Wick film dropped, so it’s no wonder many viewers have hazy memories of the film. Its availability through several streaming options doesn’t give them many excuses, however. If you’re looking to itch that John Wick scratch, you’ve got a few subscription options, as well as a slew of rental and purchase options, available to you.

Viewers with a subscription to Peacock or Direct TV can stream the film with ads, or they can go the rental route and avoid any mid-film interruptions. Services like Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Vudu, and AMC on demand all offer up rental options, according to Just Watch, with most selections running around $3.99. If you’re a longtime John Wick fan, it might be wiser to simply buy up a copy of the film — or the entire franchise — from similar sites, which are largely offering up a copy for around $8.

Where to watch John Wick: Chapter 2

The follow-up to John Wick was never intended, but the first film’s massive popularity quickly spurred desire for a sequel. That sequel came about several years after the first, and pulled in even more cash — and fans — than its predecessor. It can be streamed via the same platforms offering up the first — Peacock and Direct TV — and is likewise available to rent from all the usual suspects. Its rental price, and purchase price, largely fall into the same range as the first John Wick entry.

Where to watch John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

The third John Wick was very much planned, unlike its direct predecessor. By the time the second film arrived, fans were fully on-board the John Wick train, and they proved it through the box office performances of both Chapter 2 and Parabellum, which nearly tripled the box office of the first flick. The 2019 film — which was one of the year’s highest grossers — remains hugely popular among fans, and is also available with a subscription to Peacock or Direct TV. And, despite its more recent release, it’s likewise renting for around $4 from most VOD sites, and selling for under $10.