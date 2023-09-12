How to watch Pixar’s ‘Elemental’

Disney Pixar’s latest animated venture Elemental has been a sleeper hit for the movie giant. Initially a box office bomb, the family fantasy film earned just $29.6 million in its opening weekend. However, thanks to good word of mouth and a strong summer for theaters, the movie has now grossed $484 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

How to watch Elemental

Image via Disney/Pixar

Elemental is only currently available to stream on Disney Plus from Sept. 13th, available to watch for free for all subscribers. Currently, Disney+ is $7.99 a month in the U.S., but the streaming service will be available to new customers for $1.99 for a limited time only.

Elemental has been available for digital download since August 15th on Disney Plus, which is partially why the film had such a strong resurgence after its initially disappointing opening. The movie will be available to purchase on Blu-Ray, Blu Ray 4K Ultra HD, and DVD from Sept. 26th, from Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment.

Customers who bought the standalone movie will be able to access deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes footage, and featurettes, as well as the accompanying Pixar short Carl’s First Date, based on the popular Pixar movie Up (2009). Disney Plus users will be able to see these bonus features in the “extras” section when they select a movie. Carl’s First Date will most likely be, as many shorts on Disney Plus are formatted, featured on the streamer separately.

Currently, Elemental is not available for purchase or rental on streamers that typically offer the option to purchase or rent movies, such as Amazon Prime Video. This may change in the future, however.