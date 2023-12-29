How to watch ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’: Is it available to stream?

No need for warp pipes! Here's how you can get sucked into the Mushroom Kingdom on streaming.

It’s been nearly 30 years since Nintendo licensed its Super Mario characters for film adaptations after the 1993 live-action Super Mario Bros. all but crashed and burned on impact. Realizing live-action isn’t the way to go, Nintendo has once again licensed its IP out to Universal Pictures. This time, it was in the form of an animated adventure film, i.e. The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

There’s clearly no such thing as too much love for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Now that the film has enjoyed its impressive 2023 theatrical run, it’s time to revisit the Mushroom Kingdom from the comfort of our own homes. Here’s how you can do that.

Here’s how you can stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie at home

In the age of streaming, rarely anything is simple. Still, allow us to break things down for you as clearly as possible.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie premiered in theaters on April 5, 2023, and enjoyed a theatrical run that spanned all that way into May and verged on June. Choosing to capitalize on its popularity, Universal announced that the animated film would also be available on VOD beginning May 15.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently available to rent or buy on Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, Microsoft, and Google Play. Most platforms have the film available to rent for $5.99 and buy for $9.99. A few months ago, renting or buying were the only options. Now, though, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is officially available to stream on Netflix.

Why did it take so long for The Super Mario Bros. Movie to start streaming?

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE IS NOW ON NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/tTnRGzvAON — Netflix (@netflix) December 3, 2023

It took longer than expected for this to happen, much to the disappointment of passionate fans of the movie.

Typically, (well, in the age of COVID-19), movies are released on streaming around 45 days following their theatrical release. However, quick math will tell you that is not the case for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Disney set the precedent for the 45-day streaming window with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (which all studios chose to follow) and also set the precedent for extending that window with virtually all of Marvel’s Phase Four MCU films, which took 70-89 days to premiere on Disney Plus. The time frame for streaming releases is no longer as clear-cut as it was in the days of yore.