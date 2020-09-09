Adam Sandler Fans Think His Netflix Halloween Movie Is Revenge For Oscar Snub

With kids back in school and the world slowly coming out of lockdown, it’s finally time to start getting excited about the upcoming Halloween season. At least, that’s what Netflix seems to think, as the popular streaming platform recently shared an early look at one of its thematically appropriate offerings for this October. No, not the new season of Stranger Things, but rather, Adam Sandler‘s return to comedy in Hubie Halloween.

The film is Sandler’s first role since his lauded dramatic performance in last year’s Uncut Gems and casts him as a ridiculed deli worker in Salem, Massachusetts who must prove himself by solving a murder mystery and saving the town’s Halloween traditions in a comical adventure.

The photos shared today, while not terribly exciting, have reminded fans of Sandler’s threat to make the worst movie imaginable should he not receive an Oscar for Best Actor after his performance in Uncut Gems, as he said the following at the time:

“If I don’t get it, I’m going to f**king come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay. That’s how I get them.”

Netflix Reveals First Look At Adam Sandler's New Halloween Movie 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The Academy didn’t even give Sandler so much as a nomination that year, causing fans all over the internet to suspect the timing of Hubie Halloween’s release is a sign of the star now making good on his promise. While it’s a funny thought, the fact that the film wrapped shooting in August of 2019 means it was probably not made out of spite. That would be about 6 months before the Academy Awards ceremony, for those wondering. Still, as you can see below, some people are convinced otherwise.

First Look at Adam Sandler’s upcoming Netflix film, ‘Hubie Halloween’, set to release on October 3rd. REMINDER: Adam Sandler didn’t win the Oscar for ‘Uncut Gems’, which means this could very will be “so bad on purpose” if Sandler kept his word. pic.twitter.com/G3E3pWCQ7e — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) September 8, 2020

Adam Sandler: A man of honor. 'Hubie Halloween' coming October 7th to Netflix 😂 pic.twitter.com/QAqj9Gll7o — Night Owl Entertainment (@NightOwlStu) September 8, 2020

Is Hubie Halloween Adam Sandler's threat/movie pic.twitter.com/iHAvI7IHo8 — Jacob Oller (@JacobOller) September 8, 2020

Friendly reminder that Adam Sandler threatened to make the "worst movie ever" if the Academy didn't nominate him for Best Actor for Uncut Gems earlier this year. https://t.co/pur7uQomeJ — Robert S. Hamer (@robsolonhamer) September 9, 2020

Just to remind everyone. pic.twitter.com/T5TNGE2S7S — Brandon Siedlik (@BrandonSiedlik) September 8, 2020

Sandler's revenge movie for not being nominated for Uncut Gems has a first look.

Remember he said if he didn't win he would make the worst movie ever. https://t.co/2nUVuZPGkk — Neil Merschbrock (@agentcoop007) September 8, 2020

i have never been more excited for a movie. its finaly happening, the worst movie ever. and its ADAM FUCKING SANDLER, AAAAA https://t.co/ymkijrvZn2 pic.twitter.com/RvNFfQtw7m — norah the fool! (@OHGODNOOOOOOOOO) September 8, 2020

And even if Hubie Halloween does turn out to be the worst movie of all time, it still won’t fulfill Adam Sandler‘s promise to “make [us] all pay.” After all, Netflix subscribers won’t have to pay a single extra cent to see the flick after it drops on the platform on October 7th.