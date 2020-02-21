Home / movies

Hugh Jackman, Jon Bernthal And More Show Support For Bullied 9-Year-Old Boy

What do Hugh Jackman, Jon Bernthal and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have in common, aside from the fact that they’re all actors? Not much, to be honest. At least, not on the surface. But they’re just three of the Hollywood stars who’ve rallied around Quaden Bayles this week.

The Queensland 9-year-old was born with achondroplasia dwarfism and was recently the subject of a video that went viral, which saw his mother talking about her son’s experiences with bullying and how difficult of a time he’s been having at school and in life in general. She even goes so far as to reveal that Quaden has attempted suicide on several occasions.

And now, as the video continues to make its way around the web, a ton of celebrities have shown their support for the young boy, with a campaign being launched to help send him to Disneyland. Comedian Brad Williams set up the GoFundMe and it’s already hit nearly $400,000.

Below, though, you can find just a sampling of the overwhelming support that’s been pouring out for Quaden on Twitter this week:

And there are a lot more where those came from. Indeed, it seems this story has touched millions and hopefully, it’ll help put an end to, or at least have some sort of impact on, the terrible bullying that goes on in schools all around the world each and every day.

If you want to help Quaden Bayles, you can donate to the aforementioned GoFundMe campaign right here and take to Twitter afterwards to show your support, along with the countless others who’ve already made a stand against bullying and rallied around the young boy.

