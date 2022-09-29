Hugh Jackman looks as excited as we are about his Wolverine return

Yesterday Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds took over the internet with the announcement that Wolverine would be making his return in the sequel Deadpool 3. Now, the star has been spotted on the streets and he seems just as joyed as all of us about the news.

In a clip shared to TikTok by the user Uncrazed, Jackman is caught exiting a building on his way to a car when the creator yells out “Logan is back.” As a response, Jackman throws up the Wolverine claws with his fingers and lets out a massive grin.

The TikToker asks Jackman how he was convinced to come back to the role of Wolverine after stepping away to which he replies “I made my decisions.”

It’s no real surprise to see Jackman in such good spirits as the reaction to his return has been nothing short of ecstatic. For Marvel fans, the question has been who is going to play Wolverine in the MCU and thankfully we have our answer and it couldn’t be better.

Deadpool 3 will not only be the first time that Wolverine has appeared in the MCU but also the first time that Deadpool has. For the Merc with a Mouth, this threequel will see his style of ultraviolet action blend in amongst the family-friendly MCU offerings we’ve had over the past years.

Those eager to see Jackman back in the role which has been made iconic over the decades will have to wait a little longer. Deadpool 3 is set to arrive in theaters on Sept. 6, 2024.