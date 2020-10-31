Hugh Jackman Pays Tribute To Sean Connery

2020 somehow managed to get that little bit worse today with the news that the legendary Sean Connery had passed away at the age of 90. The actor had been ill for some time, and had largely retired from public life over the last decade, making very few appearances in person. However, that hasn’t made the loss of a genuine Hollywood heavyweight any less impactful.

Connery will always be best known as the first and still arguably best actor to ever play James Bond, with his debut in 1962’s Dr. No instantly ascending to iconic status and setting his suave and effortlessly charismatic performance as the benchmark for all future successors as 007 to try and match.

Any self-respecting movie fan has done at least one Sean Connery impression in their life, and the Scottish star’s distinctive accent made him one of the most widely quoted actors in history. On top of that, he also won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor thanks to his turn in Brian De Palma’s The Untouchables, ironically for one of the very few movies in his career where he tried to actively disguise his native tongue and failed miserably.

Hugh Jackman, who turned down the role of James Bond when the casting process was underway for Casino Royale, was among the many stars who paid tribute to the Hollywood legend on social media today, and you can see what he had to say down below.

I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/OU9QEy5fTB — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 31, 2020

Of course, Sean Connery essentially retired from acting after the experience he had on the set of Stephen Norrington’s disastrous League of Extraordinary Gentlemen back in 2003, and resisted pretty much any and all offers to make a comeback. He always did things on his own terms, and leaves behind a lasting legacy that will endure for generations to come.