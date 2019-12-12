Oh, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. What are they like? Frenemies for life, it seems. They’re always back and forth with online teases and jabs at one another’s expense, often with humorous rebuttals from the offended party. Yes, they’re constantly cracking wise with each other and it seems as if Jackman has now gone one further than an accidental “leak” on Mr. Deadpool’s birthday.

In an amusing piece of photoshop trolling, the Wolverine and X-Men actor recently uploaded an image on Instagram of the poster for Reynolds’ upcoming movie Free Guy. Only, it’s not the official poster, as it contains Jackman’s face superimposed where Reynolds’ should be.

The post is complete with a snarky comment by the actor, too, saying there’s been a “small edit to make this a much better promotional tool,” implying the original was not doing its job of hyping up the film.

The poster for Free Guy was debuted by Reynolds in Brazil at CCXP earlier this month and for those who don’t know, the film follows the story of Guy, a mild-mannered bank teller who finds out he’s actually an NPC (non-playable character) in an open world video game.

Reynolds recently expressed his delight in working on the movie, relishing in the novelty of not doing a superhero or comic flick and saying:

I mean, it’s not every day that you get to make a movie [that] isn’t based on a comic book, or based on a graphic novel, or based on anything…It was just an original idea that we got to take the ball and run with, and it was a dream come true.

Alongside Reynolds, Free Guy will also star Joe Keery (Stranger Things) and Taika Waititi (The Mandalorian and Avengers: Endgame) and it’s expected to hit cinemas on July 3rd, 2020.

So far, there doesn’t seem to be any comeback from Ryan in regards to the amended poster (though he apparently did share a comment on the post, which seems to have vanished since), but we can only imagine what he’s got in store to get back at his longtime pal.