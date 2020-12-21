Watch: Hugh Jackman Shares Hilarious Video As He Beats Ryan Reynolds In Charity Contest

The latest chapter in the legendary saga of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds‘ feud has concluded. Over the past two months, the two stars have been engaging in a bit of friendly business competition as their two popular drink brands – Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee and Reynolds’ Aviation Gin – have been battling it out in a sales war at Sam’s Club stores. The results are now in and Jackman has been announced to have won the contest.

The Wolverine actor confirmed the good news (for him) by sharing a hilarious video on social media this Monday. It sees Sam’s Club CEO Kath McLay video call Jackman to let him know he’s won. The Australian hunk then takes the opportunity to gloat and tell Reynolds that he’s lost. “You lost the Sam’s Club thing, I won,” Jackman blurts out as soon as a cheery Reynolds answers. “Everyone hates you. Bye,” he finalizes before waving and hanging up.

Reynolds also shared the video to his Twitter, but noted that he was only doing so because “I have a legal obligation to post this.”

Quite literally, I have a legal obligation to post this. pic.twitter.com/xq8q7ZXvb4 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 21, 2020

Of course, it’s all in good fun and the real reason for the contest was to raise money for The Laughing Man Foundation and the Sick Kids Foundation and the Canadian icon reminded us of this in a follow-up tweet.

Thank you, @SamsClub CEO Kath McLay. The REAL winner of the feud is @sickkids Foundation and @laughingmanco Foundation. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 21, 2020

Ryan Reynolds Shares First Look At His Netflix Time Travel Movie 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Even though Jackman officially won, both charities earned an equal donation thanks to the competition, so there’s really no winners and losers. Not that the Logan star is letting Reynolds forget he beat him.

You are gracious in defeat. It’s a start. — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 21, 2020

The Sam’s Club contest lasted from November 10th to December 20th. Every purchase of either Hugh Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee or Ryan Reynolds‘ Aviation Gin counted as a “vote” for each actor. Five lucky individuals are also to be chosen to attend a virtual party with both stars.

No doubt it won’t be long before the A-listers find something else to compete over.