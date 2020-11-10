Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Reignite Their Feud For Charity

There are a lot of entertaining rivalries between celebrities out there that are played solely for laughs, but few are as beloved as the long-lasting feud between actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Ever since the two met and became good friends years ago on the set of 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, the pair have been keeping fans smiling with their social media banter, hilarious pranks and constant poking fun at one another. Now, the feud continues with an ad that focuses on the fact that their individual companies – Reynolds’ Aviation Gin and Jackman’s Laughing Man coffee – will both have products on sale at Sam’s Club. But that’s not all.

You see, from November 10th to December 20th, you can buy them at the aforementioned store and each purchase will count as a “vote” for Team Ryan or Team Hugh. If you can’t make it into a Sam’s Club, though, you can also vote online, where you’ll be entered for a chance to be one of five lucky individuals who get to attend a virtual party with the actors.

“You can side with me and not only affirm Ryan is the canned cranberry sauce of human beings, but also contribute to the Laughing Man Foundation, which helps farming communities around the world,” Jackman says in a hilarious ad that Reynolds posted on his Instagram.

“Or you could side with me, to send a message that like mistletoe, Hugh just makes things awkward.” Reynolds counters. “Sam’s Club will help me support efforts to provide compassionate care to sick children through the SickKids Foundation.”

Beyond all that, Sam’s Club will donate equal amounts to both the Laughing Man Foundation and the SickKids Foundation, making this a good cause and one that folks will no doubt be eager to support. Not to mention that Reynolds’ gin and Jackman’s coffee are quality products that people seem to enjoy.

All things considered, this is yet another entertaining development in the never-ending feud between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and it’s nice to see the two Hollywood stars putting their fame to good use and teaming up for a project that’s going to benefit various charities. And it all kicks off today, with both Aviation Gin and Laughing Man coffee now available at Sam’s Club.