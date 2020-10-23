Hugh Jackman Hilariously Trolls Ryan Reynolds For His Birthday

It’s Ryan Reynolds‘ birthday today, and while most of the internet is sending him well wishes and reflecting on his best roles, there’s at least one person who’s taking the opportunity to dish out a fun little troll.

We are, of course, talking about Mr. Hugh Jackman. Yes, the faux feud between these two Hollywood legends continues at full pace and frankly, that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

After all, when it was The Greatest Showman star’s birthday a few weeks back, Reynolds chipped in with a hilarious video message. Not one to forget a good troll, Jackman has now returned the favor, wishing the Deadpool actor a happy birthday with a photo of him at a very young age. And obviously, Reynolds has already responded to it, as you can see below:

That shirt was a cry for help. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 23, 2020

So, another fun little back and forth between the two stars and honestly, even though this has been going on for years now, it never gets old. In fact, it only has us longing to see Jackman and Reynolds join forces for a new movie. After all, the last time they did so, we got X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which left a lot to be desired. So, we really need to have them come together for a new effort and make good on all the potential that stems from placing them in the same film.

Until then, however, we’ll have to settle for their social media feud, which continues to entertain. The only question that remains now, is, who will strike next: Ryan Reynolds or Hugh Jackman? No one knows for sure, but we doubt it’ll be long before we find out.