The Internet Is Celebrating Ryan Reynolds’ Birthday Today

Everyone’s favorite Canadian actor is celebrating their birthday today.

That’s right, Ryan Reynolds has turned 44 and already, Twitter is full of users marking the occasion, wishing the Deadpool star a very happy birthday and reminding us of some of his most memorable roles. After all, aside from the Merc with a Mouth, the actor is known for a huge number of beloved characters and films, delivering his fair share of rom-coms, action-packed thrillers and even playing a couple of different superheroes.

But circling back to his special day, and you can see just a sample of what folks are saying on social media down below.

Happy birthday Ryan Reynolds! pic.twitter.com/9e1j0swgcz — Films to Films 📽️🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) October 23, 2020

Happy 44th birthday to daddy Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds pic.twitter.com/Ul1HDdVEnd — Sharlie👻💀🎃 (@Sharlie527) October 23, 2020

Deadpool

Happy Birthday, Mr. Reynolds! — Ladyonaquest (@Ladyonaquest1) October 23, 2020

Happy birthday to the love of my life Ryan Reynolds 💙😍 — SadMustacheMan (@TheRealBayblade) October 23, 2020

Deadpool is my favorite @VancityReynolds movie ❤️

Happy Birthday, Ryan Reynolds 🎉 https://t.co/hS474jnJJd — Katja-Maria Toft (@KatlaDarco) October 23, 2020

Happy birthday Van Wilder aka Deadpool or Deadpool impersonating Ryan Reynolds! pic.twitter.com/EOcirVSpP6 — Adam Castle (@AdamCastle84) October 23, 2020

Happy Birthday, Ryan Reynolds! These are your 10 top-scoring ads https://t.co/vYLDV059uB pic.twitter.com/szIxms5s9A — Tim Lloyd Cohagen (@ppcking) October 23, 2020

Happy Birthday to @VancityReynolds! 🎂🥳 From Pikachu to Deadpool, which is your favourite Ryan Reynolds role? pic.twitter.com/6nzschz5EQ — Omniplex Cinemas (@omniplexcinema) October 23, 2020

Happy Birthday to Ryan Reynolds aka Deadpool and Detective Pikachu!! Maximum effort!! 🎂🔥🔥😁👍👍 Give him some chimichangas! pic.twitter.com/8izMNjqTle — Dante' "The Werewolf" Law 🐺🕷🕸 (@dantelaw22) October 23, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RYAN REYNOLDS — 大気 光 (@martha5tewart) October 23, 2020

Happy Birthday Mr Reynolds 🎉 — Your Dardee 😁 (@KUNID007) October 23, 2020

Of course, there are a lot more where those came from, as the Hollywood A-lister is widely loved and admired amongst both fans and peers, and is generally seen as one of the most charismatic, kind and entertaining stars in the industry. And if you’ve watched even just a bit of his work on the big or small screen, you’ll know why that is.

Looking ahead, though, and Ryan Reynolds may also be one of the busiest actors in the business. With no less than 13 movies now in various stages of development, he continues to add new projects to his slate, showing no signs of slowing down and resting on his laurels. Next up he’s got The Croods: A New Age and Free Guy, which land on November 25th and December 11th of this year. How they’ll fare at the box office given the current situation that the industry finds itself in remains to be seen, but fans of the Canadian star at least have two new efforts from him to look forward to before 2020 finally wraps up.