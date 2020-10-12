Watch: Ryan Reynolds Wishes Hugh Jackman Happy Birthday With Hilarious Video

It’s Hugh Jackman’s birthday and, wouldn’t you know it, his old pal/rival Ryan Reynolds has wished him a happy birthday in a hilarious new video.

The online back-and-forth between the two X-Men universe stars is legendary, with fans loving the constant messages, digs and swipes that the pair frequently send to each other. For the Wolverine icon’s special day, Reynolds kept it mostly nice and civil, but he still managed to throw a curveball in his video to Jackman.

“Hey Hugh, I just wanted to wish you happy birthday and tell you I love you. I’m down here in Atlanta, I wish I could be celebrating with you,” Reynolds began, before things took a humorous turn. “You may notice that it’s a little quiet around the house this morning. That’s because I flew Deb and the kids and the dogs and your friends and furniture down here to celebrate your birthday with me. And we’re having an amazing time. And we miss you.”

Here’s the video which the actor shared to his Instagram Story, as reposted on Twitter by a fan:

Like he says in the clip, Reynolds is currently in Atlanta shooting Red Notice, a much-anticipated action flick headed for Netflix, along with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. The movie began production back in January and then had to halt in March due to the pandemic. It was supposed to shoot in Italy, but that was taken off the cards thanks to the country being hit hard by COVID-19. Instead, it’s wrapping up filming in Georgia until November.

As for Jackman, he’s got a bunch of projects in the works, including sci-fi thriller Reminiscence with Rebecca Ferguson, CIA drama The Good Spy and Enzo Ferrari, a biopic about the famed sports car mogul. He also recently featured in an ad for R.M. Boots – which Reynolds couldn’t resist commenting on.

Happy birthday, Hugh Jackman! Hope you’re having a good time all by yourself and that Ryan Reynolds returns your family to you safe and sound sooner rather than later.