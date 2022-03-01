Hugh Jackman recently attended the red carpet premiere for the upcoming Netflix thriller, The Adam Project, and was wow-ed by the star power. However, he was less than thrilled with the so-called star he was stuck taking a photo with.

Jackman aimed to get a photo with Jennifer Garner during the big event, but he got stuck with Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy instead. While many of us would love to jump into a picture with Levy or Reynolds, Jackman just wasn’t impressed with his company.

Of course, it was all in good fun. Jackman and Reynolds have an ongoing “feud” in which they poke fun at one another with every opportunity they get. In an interview with The Daily Beast in 2020, Jackman shared that it all started with a good-natured warning regarding Reynolds’ marriage to Scarlett Johansson. “Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching.”

From there, nothing was sacred, be it the award of People’s Sexiest Man of the Year award or even a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They take digs at each other quite effortlessly, and it’s really grown into a phenomenon that fans can’t get enough of.

Oh, and if you were wondering, Garner took note of the Instagram post and told Jackman not to worry, that maybe next time — he could play her son. She shared that seeing him on the carpet was great, even if they didn’t get that big moment.

The Adam Project stars Reynolds and Garner star alongside Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana and is directed by Levy. You can see the film on Netflix starting March 11.