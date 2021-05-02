Hugh Jackman Threatens Ryan Reynolds To Make Deadpool 3 Cameo Happen

Hugh Jackman is used to having the whole internet cry out for him to either hop over to the MCU or cameo in Deadpool 3 – or both – and now he’s started hearing the same thing on the street. The Australian star recently encountered one of New York’s finest, Officer John Dobkowski, with Jackman sharing a video of the Marvel-loving cop asking/threatening Ryan Reynolds to get Hugh in his next movie as the Merc with a Mouth, or he’ll ticket him when he comes to NYC.

“Officer Dobkowski is doling out incredibly smart career advice for [Ryan Reynolds],” Jackman wrote in his caption to the video on Twitter. “Sharing is caring.” Here’s how the officer’s message went:

Officer: “Hey Ryan, you gotta get this guy in Deadpool 3, even if it’s just for a ten-minute cameo. That would be awesome, that movie will be so cool, so great, it’ll blow the box office.” Jackman: “You could add a ‘or I’ll ticket you.’” Officer: “Or I’ll ticket you when you come to New York City.”

Officer Dobkowski is doling out incredibly smart career advice for @VancityReynolds. Sharing is caring. pic.twitter.com/r4LWBohQEM — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) May 1, 2021

Reynolds has yet to respond to this latest tease at a Wolverine/Deadpool crossover from Jackman, but the two friends are famous for their social media “feud,” so no doubt he’ll get around to it soon. This is a slightly different play from The Greatest Showman star, though, with the iconic X-Men actor essentially asking for a job in a tongue-in-cheek way, which is obviously only going to fuel fan theories that he really is headed to the MCU alongside Reynolds’ Wade Wilson.

Jackman has stressed in the past that he’s done as Wolverine after Logan concluded the character’s journey in the now-defunct Fox universe, so maybe we shouldn’t read too much into his social media hints at a return. On the other hand, the MCU just keeps on surprising us, and the multiverse is about to crack open, so we really can’t say for certain.

As for Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds is overseeing development on the threequel now, although it won’t start shooting until 2022.