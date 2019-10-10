You don’t want to make Mark Ruffalo angry as you won’t like him when he’s angry.

The outspoken Hulk actor took to Twitter recently to call out television host Ellen DeGeneres regarding her controversial comments surrounding her interaction this past Sunday at the Dallas Cowboys game with George W. Bush. Many people were upset with Ellen, who’s one of the most prominent liberal gay celebrities in America, for yukking it up with a conservative politician who hasn’t had the best track record with LGBTQ rights throughout his career.

In response to her critics, she said the following during one of her shows this week:

“Just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean that I’m not gonna be friends with them… When I say, ‘Be kind to one another’ I don’t mean only the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter.

This didn’t sit well with Ruffalo, as the Marvel star responded via social media to a Vanity Fair article discussing DeGeneres’ reaction by saying:

“Sorry, until George W. Bush is brought to justice for the crimes of the Iraq War, (including American-lead torture, Iraqi deaths & displacement, and the deep scars—emotional & otherwise—inflicted on our military that served his folly), we can’t even begin to talk about kindness.”

It’s probably fair to say that he won’t be invited to come on her show any time soon. Ruffalo’s tweet isn’t surprising to those who follow him on Twitter, though. The 51-year-old actor is well-known for being very passionate about his beliefs and frequently uses his platform as an A-lister to speak out against those in power and spread awareness of issues to his many followers.

The Avengers performer isn’t the only one to take issue with DeGeneres’ response, either, as Susan Sarandon and plenty more fans were left scratching their head following the statement. Other big names in Hollywood, however, have voiced their support for the talk show host. Blake Shelton, Kristen Bell and Reese Witherspoon have all stood behind DeGeneres following the backlash, though Witherspoon has since deleted her post.

In any case, Ruffalo’s Hulk likely won’t be reappearing in the MCU again for at least a few more years, which should give him plenty of time to continue to call out hypocrisy at the highest levels.