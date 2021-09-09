Hulk Hogan Biopic Writer Has High Praise For Chris Hemsworth

It would be stating the obvious to say that Chris Hemsworth is a huge dude, so from a physical standpoint, he possesses all the necessary attributes to play professional wrestling legend Hulk Hogan in the in-development Netflix biopic that was first announced in February 2019.

We’ve heard precious little on the project since then, but Hemsworth confirmed last summer that he was still set to play the man born Terry Bollea in a story charting his rise to the top of the grappling industry, which turned both Hogan and the WWF (now WWE) into pop culture phenomenons in their own right.

If behind-the-scenes videos and images Hemsworth has been sharing from Thor: Love and Thunder are any indication, the actor looks like he’ll burst if he packs on any more muscle, but Hogan has regularly been endorsing the Marvel Cinematic Universe star to do him justice. In a new interview with ScreenRant, the biopic’s writer John Pollono praised the big Aussie to the heavens.

“I don’t know what I’m allowed to say about that. They send people that script and they have to read it in two hours, it’s like top secret, so I’m not gonna be the guy who gets fired on it. But I’ll tell you, I’m really proud of the work, it’s great. Coming from theater, I like to write for actors, and Scott Silver, who co-wrote that with me who was like a mentor early in my career, some of my favorite scripts were written by him, so it’s like a joy to work with. But I love writing for great actors, I think Chris Hemsworth, like these guys, he’s awesome. You can make him funny and tragic and all that stuff. I’m really excited to see the movie and hopefully, I don’t know how COVID-friendly that movie would be to shoot cause they got like 30,000 people in the crowds in some of these scenes, so hope eventually they get to make it. I can’t wait to see it someday.”

Hemsworth is plenty busy for the foreseeable future, though, which could mean the Hulk Hogan biopic is a ways away yet. The 38-year-old is gearing up for Extraction 2 and then looks set to jump straight into Mad Max: Furiosa, before hitting the promotional trail for Love and Thunder next summer.