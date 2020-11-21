Hulu Is Adding Some Great Horror Movies For December

Even though Halloween is already some time behind us, that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy horror movies all year round. Indeed, sampling some of the best genre films during the festive season can be a good release from other commitments. To this end, Hulu is adding some great horror titles for December, adding to what will be a strong lineup of content for the streaming service next month. What pictures, then, should people expect on the platform?

Older options include the Alaska-set vampire story 30 Days of Night from 2007, wherein a town has to survive a month of darkness while fending off bloodsuckers. Josh Hartnett and Melissa George are among the cast in this underrated comic book adaptation from David Slade. For those curious about how The Exorcist franchise became something of a trainwreck, Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist was the Paul Schrader version of a project that was extensively reworked into The Exorcist: The Beginning. Neither of these entries in the Exorcist series are great, but Dominion arguably edges the two in terms of quality.

Hulu also have the well-regarded She Dies Tomorrow from Amy Seimetz, which had a limited release earlier this year. Kate Lyn Sheil plays Amy, a woman who believes she’s dying the next day, an idea that seems to spread through those she comes into contact with. Seimetz’s work is currently certified as 85% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and is reportedly an ideal story for our current COVID-19 times. If that’s not enough for horror fans, then on the series side, Hulu will have the second season of Joe Hill’s NOS4A2 from December 21st.

A good selection of additions, then, for Hulu, with She Dies Tomorrow being perhaps the highlight for the strong critical response it’s received. However, this might also finally be the time to see what could have been with Schrader’s take on The Exorcist‘s legacy. If nothing here grabs your attention, it’s worth noting that both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video also have a solid collection of horror material available at the moment, making it easy to indulge in your love of all things horrific over the holiday season.