Hulu Added A Ton Of Classic Star Trek Movies Today

It’s the beginning of the month, which means streaming services all across the internet are adding a host of new movies to their libraries. Hulu, for one, has got a truckload of fresh titles for subscribers to enjoy. Any Starfleet fans out there will be excited for today’s haul, in particular, as Hulu is adding a total of six Star Trek movies.

The only thing is that it’s a slightly random assortment, which is unfortunate for those who might to want to rewatch them in order. The good news, though, is that the first three movies are all available, so you can watch them in sequence, starting with 1979’s Star Trek: The Motion Picture right through to Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984). 1986’s Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home isn’t among them, however, but V and VI – The Final Frontier and The Undiscovered Country – are.

Continuing the random selection, 1994’s Star Trek: Generations is also skipped, with 1998’s Star Trek: Insurrection added instead. Here’s all six Trek films being added to Hulu today:

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek: The Original Series Behind The Scenes Gallery 1 of 42

Click to skip

















































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As fans know, The Original Series wasn’t an instant smash back in the 1960s and Trek really took off with viewers with reruns in the 70s. The result was that the franchise was relaunched on the big screen in 1979, and it never really left. The first six films saw William Shatner return as Captain James T. Kirk alongside Leonard Nimoy’s Spock and the rest of the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Generations then saw Kirk meet Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard and after that The Next Generation cast steered the ship (literally) until 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis.

Tell us, though, are you planning on having a Star Trek movie marathon on Hulu this weekend? Beam on over to the comments and let us know.