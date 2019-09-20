Humans Become The Hunted In Incredible Jurassic World 3 Fan Trailer

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom didn’t exactly get the most enthusiastic of responses from fans or critics, but it still made enough money at the box office to warrant moving forward with another effort, with J. A. Bayona’s film sitting pretty at $1.3 billion. Clearly, then, the series has more than enough gas in the tank to keep going and sure enough, we’ll eventually be seeing Jurassic World 3.

Set to be with us in 2021, not much is known about it just yet. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are both expected to return, though, and we’ve also heard rumors of many of the original Jurassic Park cast being involved in some capacity. With the film still so far off, however, we’re unlikely to learn anything concrete about it for a while longer, which is why we’re thankful to have the above fan trailer.

Cut together by the talented Billy Crammer, it gives us an idea of how the threequel may look, pulling footage from previous entries in the franchise along with a few other notable movies. It’s another well made effort from the YouTuber and certainly has us excited to return to the series in 2021.

Again, we’re still in the dark in regards to the plot, but we already know that the pitch for the movie blew Chris Pratt away, while it’s also said to be something we haven’t seen before in the franchise. Rest assured, though, the threequel will still be retaining the “science thriller” aspects that made the original so memorable.

All things considered, then, we’re hopeful that Jurassic World 3 will be another imaginative, thrilling outing in the mega successful series and we simply cannot wait for its June 11th, 2021 release to see what Universal has cooked up for us with the trilogy-closer.