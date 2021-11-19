Hyundai Spider-Man short film ‘Only Way Home’ teased with Jon Watts directing

With fans still analyzing the latest trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home and finding tons of hidden details, we might have just gotten another unlikely source of information prior to the film’s release

Hyundai announced that Jon Watts, yes the Jon Watts who has directed the previous Spider-Man films for the MCU and is signed on for the upcoming Fantastic Four film, has directed an exclusive short film for the company titled Only Way Home.

You can check out the teaser trailer for the short below.

Check out “Only Way Home”, an exclusive directed by Jon Watts for Hyundai, premiering November 22. Then see what’s next for Peter Parker in #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters December 17.@SpiderManMovie #Spiderman #SpidermanNoWayHome #IONIQ5 pic.twitter.com/J25QeYfhFo — Hyundai USA (@Hyundai) November 19, 2021

The new film, which is of course likely also a bit of an ad, will premiere on November 22, 2021, just twenty-five days before the movie proper hits. While it’s not exactly another trailer that fans would die for, there is no doubt going to be lots of little easter eggs, fun moments, and potential hints at what is to come in No Way Home.

Of course, fans are already hoping for the most unexpected moment possible to happen in the short film.

Imagine if this was there way of revealing Tobey and Andrew, with them being in the car with their suits https://t.co/ktccgwDQau — 🎄Spider Kaiju🎄 (@Spiders_Might) November 19, 2021

And yes, a car commercial has half as many trailers as No Way Home has.

so they really made a trailer for a spider-man car commercial https://t.co/gi3KNuOlQ4 — Shan 卌♡ nwh⎈ (@ShanLFTV) November 19, 2021

What do you think of this new development for Spider-Man: No Way Home? Is there any possibility we get a surprise reveal? Sound off in the comments!