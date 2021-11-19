‘No Way Home’ trailer might have snuck in a different web-head

Fans online simply cannot stop dissecting the newest trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, trying to find any small sign that perhaps other than Tom Holland will be donning the red-and-blue suit in the film.

And it’s not that fans dislike Holland or anything, it’s just that the plot of the film does seem to open up the possibility that fellow Spider-Man alumni Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield may make an appearance.

You see, the film centers around a botched spell cast by Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in which he was attempting to make the world forget Peter Parker is Spider-Man, after the character’s secret identity was revealed to the world at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

But when the spell goes sideways, it seemingly opens up a portal to the multiverse, or at least that’s the nearest explanation of the plot that we can decipher from the trailers so far. Thus a flurry of other callback characters—only villains so far—are making appearances, such as Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Rhys Ifans’ Lizard, and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer 2 Villains 1 of 6

Click to skip Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer image showing Spider-Man with the goblin looming behind him.

Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer image showing Electro.

Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer image showing the Green Goblin.

Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer image showing Electro, Sandman and the Lizard.

Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer image showing Doc Oc with new arms.

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While those villains have all been confirmed, Maguire and Garfield have yet to be officially acknowledged as appearing in the film by Marvel or any of the actors in the movie. That hasn’t stopped fans from speculating, however.

There’s one shot in particular, which takes place on some scaffolding during an action set piece that sees the web-head battling many of the villains at once, that fans are pointing as evidence that it’s not just Holland who will appear as the wallcrawler in the film.

Are we sure this is Tom's Spidey? Look closely… #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/M4nKJ0xkU4 — Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) November 17, 2021

Another user pointed to previously leaked photos that seemed to show the Spider-Men on a similar-looking scaffolding set.

Fans understandably also expressed their frustration at Marvel for choosing to keep the cameos so tightly guarded, if that is indeed the case.

I just don’t get why Sony/Marvel is taking this approach. Glad DC/Warner isn’t doing this with the Flash movie. “Michael Keaton, deny you’re in the Flash movie even though everyone knows you’re in it. You too Affleck.” Give me a break. — 🏳️‍🌈🐬👬🖖MeidasMighty Jordy Stan (@richal13) November 17, 2021

There were some detractors, however, who said the screenshot is most like Holland’s integrated suit. Debate sparked among fans nonetheless.

it's not tho. the gloves are fully red — brian matthew (@dopedegeneratex) November 17, 2021

We’re not sure if the fans are actually on to something or if this is just a case of wishful thinking.

Either way, it’ll be exciting to see what surprises are in store when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters Dec. 17.