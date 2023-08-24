‘I don’t think you can make a sci-fi movie now that’s not going to be compared to a ‘Star Wars’ movie in some way’: Zack Snyder welcomes those ‘Rebel Moon’ comparisons

With that titan of a first trailer having finally landed, it feels like the countdown has truly begun for part one of Zack Snyder‘s Rebel Moon. With countless points of intrigue ranging from the spine-tingling alien designs to the dubious fate of Kora’s insurgency group, the sci-fi faithful have plenty to look forward to with this one.

Now, if a plot featuring a galactic rebellion going up against a corrupt ruling military somehow didn’t ring certain bells, then those peculiarly familiar, stylized laser swords in Rebel Moon‘s trailer may have been that extra push you needed to start wondering if this movie is effectively Snyderized Star Wars.

It appears, however, that Snyder considered such ponderings as compliments. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, the director was all too happy to touch on the inevitable spiritual relationship that Rebel Moon was going to develop with Star Wars in the minds of fans, noting how the influence of George Lucas’ magnum opus permeates most every post-1977 sci-fi film, and why that’s something to be embraced rather than feared.

I don’t think you can make a sci-fi movie now that’s not going to be compared to a Star Wars movie in some way. So I do welcome and am happy to discuss where its place is or where it will end up in popular culture in regard to the legacy of Star Wars and how Star Wars has the lion’s share of creative thinking when it comes to audiences and their love of the Star Wars universe and that evolution.

Indeed, premature comparisons to Star Wars can be either wildly encouraging or cripplingly discouraging, and it all depends on your mindset. It remains to be seen, of course, whether Snyder and company will stick the landing with this ambitious adventure, but we don’t feel unsafe in taking the obvious love poured into the trailer as an omen.

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire descends onto Netflix on Dec. 22.