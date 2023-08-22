First ‘Rebel Moon’ trailer sells Zack Snyder’s space opera ambitions to near perfection

This is what happens when you add a cup of Zack Snyder to a 'Star Wars' and 'Avatar' stew.

Some creatives are simply all but destined to run the gamut of genre fiction in their careers, and Zack Snyder is undoubtedly one of them; the filmmaker has tackled zombies, superheroes, superheroes that lambast the concept of superheroes, historical fiction, heists, and varying combinations of all of the above.

And before long, the world will bear witness to Snyder’s first proper deep dive into the space opera world with Rebel Moon, the first of a duology of films that follow an insurgency group hellbent on bringing down the corrupt iron fist of the Mother World and her Imperium army.

We’ve gotten peeks and glimpses here and there — including the epic namedrop of Ray Fisher’s character Darrian Bloodaxe — but with this brand-new trailer, we’ve finally gotten the first real taste of what we’re in for this winter, and Snyder looks all but ready to deliver here.

Indeed, from the mesmerizing visual effects and the intriguing character designs to the promise of an incalculable scope (further alluded to by the fact that the trailer is a whopping three minutes and 42 seconds long), Rebel Moon looks like a mythos that many will be happy to get lost in.

Sofia Boutella stars as Kora — a former Imperium soldier who forms a band of intergalactic rebels as she seeks salvation for the galaxy and personal redemption — while the likes of Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Staz Nair, Donna Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, and the one and only Anthony Hopkins shore up the ranks of Kora’s insurgency. Fra Fee, meanwhile, portrays Regent Balisarius, the ruler of the Imperium and the film’s antagonist.

Rebel Moon touches down on Netflix on December 22.