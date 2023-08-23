‘I want to make movies with him for the rest of my life’: Adam Sandler’s latest collaborator ready to be welcomed into the inner circle

It’s every film creative’s dream to one day acclimate to one of Hollywood’s many clout-heavy clubs, whether it’s the directorial echelons occupied by Scorsese and Tarantino, the elusive EGOT distinction, or the growing list of former internet sketch comedians who manage to turn out critically acclaimed horror film after critically acclaimed horror film (see Jordan Peele, Zach Cregger, and the Philippou brothers).

But none of these clubs are quite capable of mimicking the distinct swagger that comes with being in with the one and only Adam Sandler. Say what you will about his rather dire track record in spearheading comedy films, but there’s something transcendentally chuckle-worthy about Kevin James, Rob Schneider, Steve Buscemi, and David Spade almost always pitching in to shore up the supporting roles whenever Sandler may need it.

And while Sandler appears to have snapped his comedy feature losing streak with You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, that unique draw of Adam Sandler’s personal pack of homeboys hasn’t changed. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, director Sammi Cohen couldn’t stop gushing about her experience working with the Happy Madison icon, noting how his hands-on manner apparently lights up a film set and makes it feel like anything but work, and how it all left her wanting to collaborate with the comedian again and again.

He’s the best. I want to make movies with him for the rest of my life. He’s super involved in every step of the process and I kind of wouldn’t have it any other way. It makes it fun. This doesn’t feel like work to me. It felt like I was kind of back home in high school making movies with my best friend.

And really, Cohen is probably spot on here, because let’s be honest, “back home in high school making movies with my best friend” is exactly the ethos that the Grown Ups duology – a staple of the Sandler inner circle collaborations – brings to the table; just a group of friends who also happen to be famous actors going on vacation together and making a movie on the side. Who knows? Maybe Cohen will get the reins for Grown Ups 3 if it ever evolves beyond the rumor stage.

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah lands on Netflix on Aug. 25.