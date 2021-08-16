‘I Will Fight’ Says Johnny Depp About ‘Holywood’s Boycot’ Against Him

Johnny Depp was once on top of the world as a movie star. With roles in Sweeney Todd, Ewards Scissorhands, and of course the entire Pirates of the Caribbean series, not to mention countless other films to his name, he’s still a face most moviegoers can recognize.

However, the actor now claims that he is being boycotted by Holywood. With previous reports that Netflix blocked Depp from playing Gomez in The Adams Family, it seems likely his statements are true. In a recent interview with The Times, Depp discussed his latest drama role in Minamata and hinted at some of the issues he had been facing.

“Some films touch people and this affects those in Minamata and people who experience similar things. And for anything… [Pause] or Hollywood’s boycott of me? One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?”

After his recent lawsuit with Amber Heard and news, his alleged actions hit the internet and things have been difficult for Depp ever since. While fans rallied after some of his movies were removed from Netflix, an equally large number of people expressed extreme anger when he was honored at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

However, despite these struggles, Depp has promised to keep on fighting against those who are against him to continue his career because he wants to support his fans whom he feels are his true employers.

“They have always been my employers. They are all our employers. They buy tickets, merchandise. They made all of those studios rich, but they forgot that a long time ago. I certainly haven’t. I’m proud of these people, because of what they are trying to say, which is the truth. The truth they’re trying to get out since it doesn’t in more mainstream publications. It’s a long road that sometimes gets clunky. Sometimes just plain stupid. But they stayed on the ride with me and it’s for them I will fight. Always, to the end. Whatever it may be.”

It will take time to see if fans demand for Depp will be able to get him future roles or if the alleged boycott against him in Hollywood will continue. It is likely that either way, Johnny Depp is in for a serious change in how he approaches his career.