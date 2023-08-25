‘I would love to have made that film’: The director who refuses to talk about one sequel to a sci-fi classic has no issues regretting another

He obviously has a much softer spot for one of them.

You’d have thought that asking Neill Blomkamp about the sequel to a sci-fi classic he was attached to direct before things fell apart would be a risky gambit given the filmmaker’s recent antics, but it’s become abundantly clear that he harbors a much softer spot for RoboCop Returns than he does Alien 6.

Just the other day, the District 9 maestro effectively shut down an entire interview promoting his latest feature Gran Turismo when the conversation shifted to his brief dalliance with the Xenomorphs prior to Ridley Scott stepping in and deciding he was going to re-assume command of the property.

via MGM

And yet, when Blomkamp was quizzed on RoboCop Returns when speaking to The Wrap, not only did he carry on with the interview, but he gave a reasoned response to the inquiry without getting twisted up about it.

“I would love to have made that film. It would be cool to work in the world of RoboCop one day.”

Hardly an in-depth analysis, then, but still a damn sight more detailed than his thoughts on Alien. Abe Forsythe was announced as Blomkamp’s replacement on Returns, but that was four years ago and we’ve barely heard anything since. Of course, Amazon’s acquisition of MGM has now made the corporation the steward of the rights, and plans are already afoot to dust off the part man, part machine, and all cop to give him a brand new lease of life.