‘I would probably campaign to maybe at least do a cameo’: The excitement is dripping from the potential star of a near-mythical Marvel movie

A conflation of circumstances over the last couple of years gave rise to rumors that one of the most mythical unmade Marvel Comics adaptations of all-time could finally end up happening, but the rumor mill has long since stopped turning.

The first piece of the puzzle came when Sam Raimi was welcomed back into the fold as the director of mind-bending sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with the traction increasing when nobody believed for a second that Tobey Maguire wouldn’t be suiting up and swinging back into action in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Image via Sony

From there, speculation exploded into life that the pair would be collaborating on Spider-Man 4 nearly a decade and a half after Sony scrapped it when creative differences arose, but the good news is that not only has Thomas Haden Church “heard rumors” that it could happen, but he revealed to ComicBook that he’s also possibly considering that he’d maybe consider potentially making a cameo appearance. Or not, who knows.

“There’s always been some kind of…I’ve heard rumors…that Sam Raimi was going to do another with Tobey and if that happens, I would probably campaign to maybe at least do a cameo.”

Ironically, Church didn’t even cameo in No Way Home – with archive footage being used in his stead with some digital touch-ups – so he’s technically due the multiversal comeback that many of his fellow antagonists ended up getting. Obviously, Spider-Man 4 needs to escape the realm of scuttlebutt first, but stranger things have most definitely happened.