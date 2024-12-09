Iconic Christopher Nolan epic enjoys a second life in theaters 10 years later with a record-breaking IMAX return

Christopher Nolan has made one hit movie after another — with his most recent success story being 2023’s Oppenheimer — but many years before that arrived, he released a sci-fi masterpiece called Interstellar. Now a decade later, the movie is back in theaters and enjoying a second lease of life with great success.

Recommended Videos

Interstellar is a movie about preserving the future of mankind as scientists seek a new home for humanity as the Earth’s future looks to be an inevitable death. In the leading role, Matthew McConaughey plays NASA pilot Cooper, who ventures into a wormhole to see what planet would be right for the survival of mankind.

On Dec. 6, 2024, Interstellar returned to theaters for its 10th-anniversary screenings exclusively on IMAX. Over the weekend it set the record for the largest post-Thanksgiving weekend in IMAX history, proving that even 10 years later, people still love this film with as much enthusiasm as they did a decade ago.

Image via Paramount Pictures.

Over the weekend, Interstellar earned $13 million globally despite the fact that theaters are already stacked with a whole selection of other megahits at the moment. Showing alongside the classic Nolan flick are Gladiator 2, Wicked, and the newly released animated hit Moana 2. Domestically, Interstellar earned $4.5 million during the weekend selling out several of its show times. Thanks to this success, there have now been new showings added to allow fans who missed out initially to have the chance to see the movie on an IMAX screen.

Which is perhaps the best way to view the cinematic spectacle that is a Nolan film. Interstellar was a success when it was first released in theaters back in 2014. The movie initially earned more than $681 million, however, since it has been re-released several times over the years, that number has been propelled to box office earnings of an incredible $736 million. That’s enough to fly to another planet and back again.

It’s not just a box office darling. Interstellar is also a success on the rewards front. The movie has been nominated for more than 100 awards and secured 44 of them. The biggest of these was the Oscar for Visual Effects back in 2015.

Photo via Paramount Pictures

Since Interstellar, Nolan has crafted plenty more award-winning movies including Dunkirk, Tenet, and Oppenheimer. However, the legendary filmmaker is currently working on a new project that looks to bring a ton of popular actors to the screen in one starry ensemble.

Nolan’s upcoming secret project has already recruited Zendaya, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, and Anne Hathaway, but we don’t even know what it’s about yet. Of course, having a great cast doesn’t mean a movie will be interesting, but given Nolan’s record of success, we’re excited to see what it is.

If you’re someone who has become familiar with Nolan for his newer filmography, Interstellar is definitely one to go back and watch, and the best part is that you don’t need to go to the movies to do it. Interstellar is available to enjoy streaming on Paramount Plus now.

For those who want to watch the movie in its IMAX glory, Interstellar will remain in theaters until Dec. 13, so you’ve got a few days to head out and enjoy the film in the absolute best quality that is available. You can find the best screening for you on the IMAX website here.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy