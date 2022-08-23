Idris Elba admits he’s tired of being asked about James Bond

For the last few years, no James Bond casting conversation has been complete without mentioning Idris Elba, and doesn’t he know it.

While there’s a huge number of people who would support the notion of the massively talented and hugely popular star throwing on the tux, sipping on a shaken-not-stirred martini, and indulging in some international espionage, the Luther alum has grown weary of having to face the same questions every time he opens his mouth in public.

Ironically, he voiced his dissatisfaction with the constant cavalcade of Bond chatter during an interview with Marc Maron, responding to the line of 007 inquiry once more to voice how uninspired and derivative he feels it’s become.

“I have no more answers for it. I just tell people ‘Aw, don’t ask me that.’ Because a lot of times it’s really lazy journalism. And people try to use it as clickbait like ‘what’s he gonna say this time?’ I try to say the same things. Every now and then I just tease them, but every now and then I’ll give them some philosophy on why I don’t want to do it or why it’s a rumor. But most times now I tend not to talk about it.”

Idris Elba And Daniel Craig Poke Fun At James Bond Rumors In Hilarious Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Elba turns 50 later this year, and the latest rumors indicate that Eon Productions will be skewing younger for the next iteration of cinema’s most famous secret agent by casting an actor in their 30s, so it won’t be long until Elba can relax and sleep soundly in the knowledge that he’ll no longer be forced to field the perennial questions about his status a candidate.