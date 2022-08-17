007 fans have plenty to say after the latest batch of James Bond casting rumors

So far, all we know about the next installment of the James Bond franchise is that a brand new actor will be stepping into the shoes of cinema’s most famous secret agent, and it won’t be distributed by Warner Bros. Beyond that, everything else remains entirely up for debate, a sentiment that fans have been running with once again.

As one of the most iconic and beloved characters in the history of the movie business, playing 007 is a huge opportunity for any actor lucky enough to be handed the Walther PPK and shaken-not-stirred martini. We’ve got no clue who could end up getting the nod, but a recent report claiming that Eon Production are looking for an actor in their 30s has significantly narrowed the field.

Should that turn out to be the case, and looking at the production timeline that has Bond 26 at least two to three years away from even getting in front of cameras, countless long-held front-runners and contenders are immediately eliminated from the running, a list that includes perennial favorites Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, and Tom Hardy.

Suffice to say, the 007 fandom had much to say as the latest spate of speculation kicked off, with even more names being thrown into the mix.

James Bond producers are reportedly looking for actors in their 30s for the role of the new 007.



Who would you like to see as James Bond? pic.twitter.com/IVgHX9pcjN — More Butter 🧈 (@morebuttertv) August 17, 2022

Woke up with an epiphany, before the year ends the Broccolis will name Tom Ellis as Bond, James Bond. pic.twitter.com/RyTMC61mdQ — Irene Adler (@Irenepseudonym) August 17, 2022

An actor in his 30s, you say?



Jack Benny as James Bond confirmed. https://t.co/BjO4Nce0aa — David Ganssle (@doggans) August 17, 2022

I love there's a rumour floating around that EON may "break with convention" and cast James Bond with "an actor in his 30s". Like Connery (32 in Dr No), Lazenby (30), or Daniel Craig (38)? It's a bullshit rumour: someone just made an educated guess. — Grant Watson (@angriest) August 16, 2022

Here's How Henry Cavill Could Look As The Next James Bond 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Dev Patel should be James Bond 007. He is in his early 30s and has proved his metal in several movies. The storylines would be expanded into areas a 50 yo yt bloke just wouldn't be taken seriously. Bond would become relevant again. — MacTakeshisan🏴 (@MTakeshisan) August 16, 2022

If I were casting the next James Bond, I'd be looking for an actor in his early 30s, too. Given the length of time between films these days, it makes sense to pick someone around that age. Anyone in their 40s now would be good for, what, three films tops? Not good. — Elliot Kane (@ElliotKane) August 16, 2022

Fassbender would be a great Bond, and would only be the same age as Roger Moore in his first film. James Bond is not a young character; Fleming pitched him as late 30s, which was well and truly middle age back in the 1950s. Fassbender could do 3-4 films and quit in his mid-50s. — Wolfie (@WolfieFU) August 17, 2022

Since MGM wants a James Bond in his early 30s (hand-to-God, I pegged Bond for his mid-30s), I cannot for the life of me think of anyone else more perfect for the role as Taron Edgerton.#JamesBond #TaronEdgerton pic.twitter.com/Aqg41c7pz9 — Daniel Hennessy (@DK_Hennessy) August 16, 2022

Daniel Craig bowed out by doing the unthinkable and killing off his version of MI6’s finest, which therefore gives the next iteration of Bond a completely blank slate to play with. It’s been a long time since the long-running saga was completely freed from its own continuity, which is every bit as exciting as it is daunting for whoever ends up playing the part.