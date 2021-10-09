No Time To Die Ending Sends Shockwaves Through The Internet

As one of the most hotly-anticipated movies of the year, not to mention one of the pandemic’s longest-delayed releases having originally been scheduled for April 2020, audiences have been rushing to theaters to check out No Time to Die in their droves, and the ending has left jaws on the floor all across the country.

Naturally, everything from here on out is spoiler territory, so you might want to turn back if you’ve yet to see Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as James Bond. Just when you thought there wouldn’t be any more game-changing revelations after it’s revealed 007 fathered a daughter with Madeleine Swann, the conclusion positively obliterates any expectations we had going in.

As you can see from the reactions below, the internet isn’t really sure how to feel after director Cary Joji Fukunaga made the bold call to have the secret agent sacrifice himself for the greater good, making No Time to Die the first installment in the franchise to kill Bond.

The ending to No Time To Die has ruined my weekend before it's even started. — B Nev (@Nevs_EFC) October 1, 2021

But James Bond died. Dead. Deceased. It has ruined pretty much everything Bond has stood for since the 60’s. — ᡕᠵ᠊ᡃ່࡚ࠢ࠘ ⸝່ࠡࠣ᠊߯᠆ࠣ࠘ᡁࠣ࠘᠊᠊ࠢ࠘𐡏’’’ (@curtondemand) October 1, 2021

Just read the ending for No Time to Die. The humiliation and degradation of our cultural icons never ends. pic.twitter.com/HGgDj6kpH5 — frost ∞ (@infinitelyfrost) October 2, 2021

"Sean Connery" is dead. But then so is James Bond, thanks to that movie. — Stephen Crane (@StephenCrane71) October 8, 2021

Well, a great movie! But If James Bond is really dead, then it’s clear that progressive politics & cancel culture killed him. The presumed 007 is crap…..Soon we’ll witness the killing off of Mickey Mouse — Tony Maniscalchi (@TonyManiscalchi) October 9, 2021

#NoTimeToDie



EXCEPT, THAT IT WAS

TIME TO DIE, FOR BOND !!!!#BondIsDead #BOND_IS_DEAD



THE FRANCHISE KILLS OFF

JAMES BOND AT THE END !!!!



FFS, THIS MOVIE, BLOWS !!!! https://t.co/rnhoumtVud — Javier Montes (@JavierMontesXXX) October 9, 2021

I love how all the “Bond fans” who complain that the ending of No Time to Die ruined the franchise and is a disgrace to Bond’s legacy. Fleming has been wanting to end the series like that since his 5th Bond book (out of 14!). Yeah, I bet he’d approve on how the film ended. — Dennis Manning (@DMann2_Official) October 9, 2021

James Bond isn't dead. Anyone involved in #NoTimeToDie can go fuck themselves. — max (@_max_danger) October 9, 2021

Bond gets blown up dead on-screen. DON'T SEE THE NEW BOND FLICK. It was rubbish. Daniel Craig is one of three co-producers. Looks like he wanted to guarantee he would never portray James Bond again. — tbc, the 0 is silent (aka Tim) (@tbc0) October 9, 2021

James Bond is dead… !? I’m so pissed right now, no words… bring on a new one, but kill him off!!?? #lunacy — lisalaneisaacs (@lisalaneisaacs) October 9, 2021

It’s already causing plenty of controversy online, with a lot of longtime Bond fans incredulous at the fact the star of the show was blown to smithereens by a missile attack. No Time to Die was always going to go out with a bang, but nobody predicted it would be a literal and completely shocking one.