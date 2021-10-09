No Time To Die Ending Sends Shockwaves Through The Internet
As one of the most hotly-anticipated movies of the year, not to mention one of the pandemic’s longest-delayed releases having originally been scheduled for April 2020, audiences have been rushing to theaters to check out No Time to Die in their droves, and the ending has left jaws on the floor all across the country.
Naturally, everything from here on out is spoiler territory, so you might want to turn back if you’ve yet to see Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as James Bond. Just when you thought there wouldn’t be any more game-changing revelations after it’s revealed 007 fathered a daughter with Madeleine Swann, the conclusion positively obliterates any expectations we had going in.
As you can see from the reactions below, the internet isn’t really sure how to feel after director Cary Joji Fukunaga made the bold call to have the secret agent sacrifice himself for the greater good, making No Time to Die the first installment in the franchise to kill Bond.
It’s already causing plenty of controversy online, with a lot of longtime Bond fans incredulous at the fact the star of the show was blown to smithereens by a missile attack. No Time to Die was always going to go out with a bang, but nobody predicted it would be a literal and completely shocking one.