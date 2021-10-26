Idris Elba Hints On How Knuckles Will Sound In New Sonic Movie

Idris Elba, named Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine in 2018, has given us a hint about how he’ll voice Knuckles in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog sequel.

He didn’t say much, but he did specify one thing – it won’t be sexy. Elba’s take on the famous red Echidna hits the big screen in April of next year, and Elba’s starring along with James Marsden as Tom and Ben Schwartz as Sonic.

Elba said he’s not allowed to share any more details on how the character will come across.

“Honestly, I cannot say. Contractually, I cannot say anything. But I wouldn’t say he was sexy. I don’t think I’m going for that. That’s for sure,” the actor said.

Knuckles was introduced in the video game Sonic The Hedgehog 3 released in 1994. He’s one of the most popular characters in the Sonic universe along with the speedy hedgehog himself.

Knuckles was originally introduced as a villain before becoming a playable character in a later game.

The movie wrapped earlier this year and has the same creative team as the first go around: director Jeff Fowler and writers Josh Miller and Pat Casey. Jim Carrey will reprise his role as the kooky evil genius Dr. Robotnik.

The movie will also feature Sonic’s sidekick Tails, who made an appearance in a post-credits scene, apparently tracking Sonic to his current location.

“If these readings are accurate, he’s here. I found him. I just hope I’m not too late,” Tails said in the movie before flying away. Actor Colleen Villard voiced Tails in the first movie, but it’s not known whether they’ll be returning to the role.

Elba’s casting was surprising considering the A-list actor usually plays serious, dramatic roles regularly. Fans are curious what he’ll bring to the role, maybe it’s for the best that he’s leaving the sexy at home.