Idris Elba Reportedly Returning For Hobbs & Shaw 2

Idris Elba gets around. The Brit has starred in a venerable roll call of major film franchises, from superpowered outings in the Thor trilogy, stabs at science fiction in Pacific Rim and Star Trek Beyond, to family friendly fare, lending his voice to The Jungle Book and Finding Dory.

But the latest addition to his roster doesn’t resemble any of those. Last year, Elba starred in the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, where he portrayed villainous villain Brixton. And if you count yourself a fan of his performance, or just Elba in general, I’ve got some tantalizing tattle to titillate you with today.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said Han was returning in Fast & Furious 9 and that Ryan Reynolds had a cameo in the aforementioned spinoff, both of which ended up being true – Elba will be back for Hobbs & Shaw 2, where (spoiler alert) his character will renounce his days of villainy and join the good guys. Hooray for the forces of good.

Yes, you know what I’m going to say at this point. This carries a condition, as what’s reported here isn’t set in stone, cast in iron, chiseled into a mountain-face, all that lark. But right now the plan is certainly for him to return and given the first film’s success and Elba’s professional track record, I’d say it looks pretty plausible that he will. Not that I’ve written about stories that were implausible. Rather backed myself into a corner there, didn’t I? Quick, to the comments section. *theme tune sting*

Ah, the faithful comments section plug. You can always trust a comments section plug to round off an article and distract people from semantic inconsistencies. Hobbs & Shaw 2 eh? Put bankable stars in front of something and you can sell anything. Now that I think about it, I should hire one for my personal blog.