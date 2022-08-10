Idris Elba wants Bloodsport to fight Superman, but fans aren’t so sure
It doesn’t matter what the top brass at DC Films have planned for the future, fans are never going to stop demanding that Henry Cavill return as Superman, even if it’s now been half a decade since last suited up on set (complete with mustache) to put the finishing touches on Joss Whedon’s disastrous Justice League.
Just like clockwork, any major DCEU developments tend to stir the speculative pot that surrounds The Witcher star, and we can now add Idris Elba and Bloodsport to the list. The actor recently teased that he was cooking up something big behind the scenes pertaining to his potential comeback as Robert DuBois, and in an interview with Variety he hinted that he’s got his sights set on the Man of Steel.
“I would definitely like to tell the Superman story. There’s no doubt. Bloodsport versus Superman. It needs to happen.”
Of course, it was mentioned in The Suicide Squad that Bloodsport had put Superman in the hospital with a Kryptonite-infused bullet, but that doesn’t mean fans are fully supportive of seeing the two go toe-to-toe.
As the wait for the Cavill confirmation goes on, you get the distinct impression people are going to grow more and more open to the who, what, when, where, and why. Give it a couple of years, and SnyderVerse supporters will no doubt be thrilled to see the canonical Kal-El battle Kite Man, just as long as he becomes part of the mainline DCEU again.
Maybe it’ll be against Bloodsport, maybe it won’t, but we’ll just have to wait and see.