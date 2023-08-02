If ‘Haunted Mansion’s disastrous box office showing wasn’t bad enough, excluding its best characters is even worse

For those that have been following Disney’s latest projects over the last several years, it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that the film studio is suffering greatly in regards to pumping out quality projects that increase revenue. And with Disney’s Halloween movie remake Haunted Mansion failing to shift the tide even just a little, it’s clear that the House of Mouse is going to continue losing money. But when you fail to include the narrative’s best characters in the movie, then such an outcome is bound to happen.

In the aftermath of Haunted Mansion absolutely bombing at the box office — which seemed inevitable when the choice was made to release a Halloween movie in July — fans of the story have found another element to be unsatisfied with. As the minority of moviegoers left showings for the Disney movie, most folks immediately realized that the Singing Busts were excluded from the 2023 remake. And for those that remember 2003’s The Haunted Mansion starring Eddie Murphy, the Singing Busts were arguably the best part.

And if for one single moment it seemed like anybody had forgotten about the Singing Busts, then that would be a complete lie.

THE SINGING BUSTS ARENT IN THE NEW HAUNTED MANSION MOVIE pic.twitter.com/DzHzb2jMLU — EMOTEP (@EMOTEPTHEMUMMY) August 1, 2023

In fact, cinematographer Jeffrey Waldron even spoke about the exclusion of the Singing Busts in a recent interview with The Direct, insisting that he knew fans would be “bummed” that the characters from the OG story were left out in the remake. According to Waldron, a scene of the Singing Busts was captured, but it was ultimately cut from the movie — shattering our hearts in the process.