If tanking at the box office wasn’t bad enough, John Cena’s new action comedy officially named as one of the worst movies in cinema history

With Five Nights at Freddy’s hoovering up all the headlines and ticket sales on its way to a record-breaking $78 million opening weekend at the box office, the rest of the new releases didn’t stand a chance, but that’s just one of three major ways in which John Cena’s Freelance has been embarrassed.

The action comedy hailing from Taken director Pierre Morel carries an estimated $40 million budget, but despite debuting on over 2000 screens it barely even cleared $2 million across the three-day frame. Adding insult to injury, the jungle-set caper is still cursed by the unwanted distinction of holding a zero percent Rotten Tomatoes score.

Image via Relativity Media

If you thought things couldn’t possibly get any worse, then think again, because the aggregation site has officially welcomed Freelance onto its official list of the 100 worst movies in the entire history of cinema. It’s only the second new addition to the rankings in the last four years, and the first since the infamously awful Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, which pretty much tells you all that you ever needed to know about just how horrendous a work of film it really is.

Fascinatingly, though, it does hold a 77 audience approval rating. Then again, critics and crowds always tend to be in vehement disagreement over the merits of broad genre flicks, but taking a pasting from reviewers didn’t exactly prevent Five Nights at Freddy’s from shattering countless milestones.

At this rate, Cena needs that second season of Peacemaker to happen ASAP.