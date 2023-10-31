‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ director set for a huge windfall after only being paid 0.39% upfront of what the movie earned in its opening weekend

Profit participation deals and back-end percentage points are one of the major reasons why the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe regularly earn tens of millions of dollars from one movie, but it sounds as though record-breaking horror Five Nights at Freddy’s is poised to get in on the act, too.

After finally escaping an extended period in development hell to make it onto both the big screen and streaming this past weekend, the video game adaptation cemented itself as an instant cultural phenomenon by rocketing to a staggering $130 million worldwide opening weekend at the box office, shattering countless milestones in the process.

Director and co-writer Emma Tammi played a huge part in that success for pulling double duty, with Matthew Belloni of Puck reporting that she’s set to be handsomely compensated for her troubles. The filmmaker was reportedly paid $500,000 upfront for wielding the megaphone, which is less than 0.39 percent of what Five Nights at Freddy’s earned following its day-and-date debut.

However, it’s claimed that she’s also set to be rewarded through a percentage of the profits, and seeing as the console-to-screen feature has recouped its production costs five times over and then some in a matter of days, that’s going to work out to a very pretty penny.

Critics certainly weren’t impressed by the worst video game release in seven years, but fans are over the moon with how FNaF turned out, while Tammi and Blumhouse are set to be rolling in the dough for their efforts.