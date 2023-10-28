‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ on course to earn more at the global box office in 72 hours than ‘Blue Beetle’ managed in its entire theatrical run

As recently as the middle of this week, box office estimates for Five Nights at Freddy’s were forecasting a three-day opening weekend in the $50 million range, which would be huge for a $20 million horror releasing day-and-date on streaming.

However, those projections have been creeping up day by day, and now the video game adaptation is in a position where an $80 million domestic debut isn’t off the table by any stretch. That would add another all-time record to a maiden weekend that’s shaping up to shatter more than a fair few of them, but the hype levels aren’t solely restricted to home shores, either.

Image via Warner Bros.

By the time the dust settles on ticket sales tomorrow, Five Nights at Freddy’s is expected to have brought in a jaw-dropping $130 million from the global box office. For a little bit of perspective, that would be more than Blue Beetle and Haunted Mansion earned in the entirety of their respective theatrical runs, and both the DCEU dud and Mouse House misfire each cost as least 500 percent more to produce.

That’s also a higher tally than Kenneth Branagh’s sequel A Haunting in Venice, legacy sequel The Exorcist: Believer, and fellow video game blockbuster Gran Turismo cobbled together during their stint at multiplexes, too, and on its current trajectory FNaF will sail past even more high-profile releases including Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Evil Dead Rise, Scream VI, and The Equalizer 3 in a matter of days.

Quite simply put; this thing is an absolute monster.