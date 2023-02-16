If we meet Kang variants in future MCU releases, will they be played by multiple actors ‘Loki’-style?

MCU fans are excited for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the latest instalment in the long-running Marvel film franchise. Part of the reason for this excitement is that the film will introduce Kang, the villain who will become the main antagonist of the MCU’s next phase.

One thing that many fans are wondering is how Kang’s multiversal nature will be shown on screen. As Loki showed, variants don’t have to look exactly the same as one another, with several different actors playing Loki variants in that show. So does this mean viewers will be treated to versions of Kang played by people other than Jonathan Majors?

Will Jonathan Majors play all the Kang variants?

So far, Jonathan Majors has been seen playing all of Kang’s variants, including He Who Remains from Loki and the Kang featured in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In interviews, Jonathan Majors has heavily suggested that he will play several versions of Kang in the MCU. In an interview with Collider, Majors said:

“[N]o spoilers here, we can take it there, but Kang has variants, you know what I mean? [There are] always variants. I’m Kang. So whatever comes through comes through, you know what I mean?”

While Majors was trying to avoid spoiling anything, this quote suggests that he’ll be all of Kang’s variants. This is further backed up by his comments about the character at the Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania press conference. When asked to describe Kang, Majors noted:

“Which leads to this idea of variants. There’s multiple versions of Kang, versions being variants. They occupy different universes, multiverses, they have different intentions. They are all different beings, and yet something that we’re still and I’m still working on and continue to refine and refine and refine, [is] something of a throughline between them. And that, to me, is the Kang gene.”

Majors’ use of the phrase “I’m still working on,” and his mention of a “throughline between them,” suggests that he will be the sole actor for all of Kang’s variants and that fans will see more than two Kang variants in the future.

However, there is a good chance fans will see a Kang variant played by a different actor at some point, especially as Kang’s comic counterpart has taken on so many distinct appearances and personas throughout the years. If this happens, it will likely be similar to Richard E. Grant’s appearance as Classic Loki in Loki, where the character is only used for a quick cameo or a few scenes at most, with Majors playing all of the plot-crucial variants.