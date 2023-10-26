If you can believe it, an incoming Netflix thriller with an A-list roster on either side of the camera is getting the cold shoulder from critics

It’s becoming a bit of a running gag that Netflix’s highest-profile projects never tend to find much favor among critics regardless of the talent assembled on either side of the camera, but the more often you hear a joke, the less funny it becomes. Despite being utterly stacked on all fronts, Leave the World Behind is shaping up to be the latest disappointment from the streaming service.

Of course, based entirely on its easily-marketable premise and ridiculously talented roster of talent, the literary adaptation is going to be a huge hit when it premieres on Nov. 22. And yet, the first wave of reactions have hardly been enthusiastic, which isn’t even a surprise at this stage when Netflix more often than not fails to maximize the riches at its disposal from both a budgetary and performative stance.

Image via Netflix

Let’s not forget that we’re talking about an apocalyptic thriller written and directed by Golden Globe-winning Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, with two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali and one-time Oscar victor Julia Roberts joined by four-time nominee Ethan Hawke and Kevin Bacon, never mind a certain Barack Obama serving as a producer.

‘Leave the World Behind’ Review: Sam Esmail’s Apocalyptic Chamber Piece Is a Messy Plea to Stay Human Amid Chaos https://t.co/lwrgOzYHVd — IndieWire (@IndieWire) October 26, 2023

'Leave the World Behind' Review: Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali in Sam Esmail's Not Quite Satisfying Dystopian Vision https://t.co/i7beLTi2eo — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 26, 2023

Woke up to bad reviews from Saltburn and Leave the world behind 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RD1s44chCS — Justin (@jerstonfilm) October 26, 2023

The story finds a family vacation on Long Island being rudely interrupted by a pair of strangers carrying ominous warnings of a mysterious blackout, plunging the makeshift unit into a crisis as the world begins to look as though it’s crumbling all around them.

In any other hands, you’d expect Leave the World Behind to score rave reactions from all corners, but the irony is that nobody should be surprised in the slightest that its status as a Netflix original means there was always a high chance it would underwhelm.